For almost 100 years generations of members of a male voice choir have enjoyed singing together,

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 the Cwmbach Male Choir were forced to stop meeting and practise online.

Now, 15 months on, the members have finally sung together again - at a distance - after Welsh government guidelines changed.

And the rehearsal came just in time for the choir to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Chairman Brian Williams said it was the first time many members had seen each other for well over a year.

"We look forward to kicking off a celebratory centenary year, re-planning all those things we’ve missed so much,” he said.