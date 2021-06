A Wales football supporters' group has been set up for the South Asian community.

Amar Cymru is getting behind the Wales team for Euro 2020.

Some of its members said an "identity crisis" and a lack of "connection with the wider community" meant they found it difficult to join in with other supporters.

Shahinoor Alom said: "Having a group of friends from a similar background to myself being able to go and watch is really good."