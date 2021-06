Last year, Kevin Martin, 58, from Pontypridd, suffered a heart attack and a cardiac arrest while playing football.

With CPR and a defibrillator, he was brought back to a "stable condition".

When Christian Eriksen collapsed during a Euro 2020 game on Saturday, Mr Martin was watching on TV.

"A bit of a tear came into my eye," he said.

"It brought back what, I was told, exactly had happened to me."