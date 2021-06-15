At Euro 2016, Wales fans were known as the Red Wall.

For this year's tournament, a Gwynedd couple have created their own version - a giant Welsh jersey covering the front of their house.

The 26ft by 16ft (8m by 5m) Welsh shirt blocks out most light from Lynne and John Humphreys-McCricket's home in Dinas Mawddwy, Gwynedd.

But Mrs Humphreys-McCricket, who spent two days creating it in honour of the national football team, said it would stay until the final of the tournament.

After a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Wales take on Turkey in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.