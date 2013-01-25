The husband of a woman killed by a water bike says she would not want her death used to impose restrictions.

It comes as a review is under way into the use of the Menai Strait between Anglesey and the mainland.

Kevin Walker's wife Jane, 52, was killed when she was hit by a water bike in August last year.

But Mr Walker, a water user himself, says he would not support tough restrictions on boats and water bikes.

Anglesey council says it is taking on board the views of all who use the Menai Strait, whether for commercial reasons, tourism or personal use, as well as ensuring the environmentally important and sensitive area is protected.