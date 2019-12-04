Every schoolchild in Wales should be given a free book in their first year of school, according to a literary agent.

Natalie Jerome, who is originally from Newport, said each child should receive a book to help them understand the power of reading.

Ms Jerome, whose career as a literary agent has seen her work with the likes of One Direction and Lenny Henry, said: "Books have completely changed my life."

She added books can "take you to another world" but also equip children with "so many life skills".

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "Helping people, especially children, to form the lifelong habit of reading, is central to the work of the Books Council of Wales and is supported by the Welsh government through Creative Wales.

"Recent campaigns have included Iechyd Da, a bilingual book gifting initiative that delivered health and wellbeing books to all primary schools in Wales.

"Other more targeted activities in Merthyr Tydfil, Gwynedd and Ceredigion, run in collaboration with local authorities and other partners, delivered almost 9,000 books and activity packs to children and families during the pandemic."