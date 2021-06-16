A miner who saved his colleague from a collapsed roof in a tunnel said had he not been "like an ox", he would have died.

Huw Thomas, 63, rescued Gwyn Woodland from Danygraig drift mine, Neath Port Talbot, in 2017, after "cheap" wooden pallet boards gave way underground.

On Monday, Three Ds Mining Ltd was found guilty of three counts of breaching health and safety laws.

Mr Thomas said he had to use a sledge to get the rock off of Mr Woodland, and then carry him out to safety as he could not walk.