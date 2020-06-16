A bride-to-be arranging her wedding for the third time has questioned the fairness of the current rules.

Ms Harris and her partner want to get married indoors - but say Covid restrictions mean they are having to "choose between our grandparents".

She asked why crowds were allowed at sporting events but "we can't have our closest friends and family at our wedding and we're not allowed to dance".

Rules covering wedding and civil partnership receptions and wakes in Wales are to change from Monday.

The number of people who can attend those indoor gatherings will be determined by the size of the venue, the Welsh government has confirmed.