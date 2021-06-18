A third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is already under way leaving Wales facing a "serious public health situation", the Welsh first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said Wales may be "two to three weeks behind" England and Scotland in terms of rising case numbers.

He confirmed a decision to pause making major relaxations to coronavirus rules for four weeks.

Officials plan to offer a further 500,000 jabs during that time, which will largely be second doses.

The Conservatives called for "light at the end of the tunnel" from the first minister, while Plaid Cymru said more was needed on support measures for businesses and those self-isolating.