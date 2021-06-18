The Welsh government is exploring the possibility of a levy on visitors holidaying in Wales, but people on Anglesey have mixed views on whether it could work.

Gill Simpson and Dawn Warburton, who are on holiday on the island, said it could be a good idea if it "improves the roads and infrastructure", but it could also "put some people off coming".

Nia Jones, from the Anglesey Tourism Alliance, said it should not be a "knee-jerk reaction" and consultations need to take place with the industry and visitors.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said no decision has yet been made.