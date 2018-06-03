Campaigners want smoking banned in pub gardens and at tables outside restaurants in Wales.

Action on Smoking and Health Wales wants the current law extended to include outdoor hospitality.

Chief executive Suzanne Cass said: “The time is right to create family-friendly, safe environments for people to socialise in.”

Robert Milroy, a pub landlaord, said smokers might as well stay at home if they were not able to have a cigarette outside the pub.