"It's part of one's innate femininity... it's difficult to feel complete."

Janet Harris, 64, from Llanmaes, Vale of Glamorgan, has been waiting over a year for her breast reconstruction.

She had a mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2019.

The complex type of surgery she needs is only available in Wales at Morriston Hospital in Swansea - which alongside the rest of the NHS has delays due to Covid.

Swansea Bay University Health Board said it apologised for the delay and acknowledged the "special significance" of the surgery.