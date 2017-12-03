Wales rugby head coach Wayne Pivac has said Conwy is "fantastic" as the county launched a bid to become the UK's City of Culture.

The county is among a number of places across the UK to apply for the title, which will be decided in May 2022 and be held for four years from 2025.

The winner will be the fourth place to be named City of Culture title since it was founded in 2013, following Londonderry, Kingston upon Hull and current holder Coventry.

Conwy is home to Gwrych Castle, which hosted the 2020 series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! as well as mountains, coastline and town-invading goats.