A long Covid sufferer has revealed how she has been left incapacitated by the disease.

Dietician Paige Christopher said where she had once been able to climb mountains, she now could barely walk down the stairs.

The 25-year-old, from Broughton, Flintshire, said: “I can’t clean, I can’t cook. I can't shower or wash my hair by myself.”

The Welsh government has pledged £5m to help support GPs treat patients like Paige.