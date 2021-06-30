D-Day veterans have praised a charity's garden project which aims to support ex-service personnel.

Haverfordwest-based charity VC Gallery created the "Dig for Victory" garden to support ex-service men and women adjusting to life outside the forces.

Former Royal Marine Ted Owens, who was injured during the crucial World War Two battle, recently visited the garden.

The 97-year-old, who was joined by fellow D-Day veterans Tony Bird and Gordon Prime, said: "I take my hat off to these gentlemen and ladies. It was a derelict place and they've put a lot of effort into it."