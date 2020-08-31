A Scottish teenager has become a dog owner's "hero" after he jumped in a lake to rescue her floundering pet - even though he can barely swim.

Connor Telfer, 17, from Dundee, was heading on holiday to the Mumbles, near Swansea, when he stopped at Penllergare Valley Woods on Monday for a break.

When he spotted Jane Warner's dog Charlie sinking in the reeds, Connor plunged into the water and saved him.

"I was terrified," he said. "I'm not a good swimmer at all and I've never really swum before in my life."