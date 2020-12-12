After searching for a way to spend her free time in lockdown, Makenzy Beard picked up her mother's old paintbrushes and decided to have a go at her first portrait.

The 14-year-old's paintings are now going on display at the young artists' summer show at the Royal Academy of Arts.

Makenzy said the response on social media to her first-time portraits, painted in her garden shed in Swansea, had been a "bit overwhelming".

"Seeing people from all over the world commenting on it and talking about the light, the tones, and the texture, is just really wonderful for me."