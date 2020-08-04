"I did feel a bit awkward when I killed your dad."

Chris Pyrah set up an online game of Dungeons and Dragons for his girlfriend Rebecca Frew and her family, so they could keep in touch during the Covid pandemic.

The Cardiff couple - both 28 - were living in Oxford at the time, meaning Rebecca couldn't see her family who she'd usually visit regularly.

Dungeons and Dragons, a fantasy game traditionally played around a table, lured hordes of players like them to online platforms during lockdown, with its creators saying more people than ever are getting involved.

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes