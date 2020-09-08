Eleven-year-old cricketer Charlie can finally see the pitch and ball in full colour after being given a special pair of glasses to help with his colour blindness.

Charlie was bowled out early during his first match as he struggled to differentiate between the green grass and the red ball.

Since his coach Gareth Roberts got him the glasses, Charlie's game has markedly improved.

His mum, Joanne, said "everything has changed for him" since he got the glasses.