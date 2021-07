A fund has been set up to help preserve the longest ancient moment in the UK.

The 8th Century Offa's Dyke earthwork has suffered from "centuries of gradual benign neglect", according to the Offa's Dyke Association.

Chairman Dave McGlade said other monuments such as Hadrian's Wall and Stonehenge were in better shape.

He described the 177-mile (285 km) monument on the Wales-England border as a "sensitive archaeological landscape".