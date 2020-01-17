Climate change: Ysgol Bro Dinefwr's zero-carbon bid
Pupils at a Carmarthenshire school are embracing its bid to become Wales' first carbon-neutral secondary.
The Welsh government has a target for all public bodies to reach the zero-carbon target by 2030.
Ysgol Bro Dinefwr has been working with an energy company and suppliers to improve its efficiency.
Pupils have been growing plants in a polytunnel and beds.
Cerys, who is in Year 12, said: "It's a matter of our lives now. I think it should be important to everyone."