'We need to talk about the menopause'

Hot flushes, night sweats and low mood are common symptoms of "the change", which happens to women in the UK at an average age of 51.

Campaigners are encouraging women to talk more about the menopause and calling for more training for medical professionals.

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris is launching an inquiry in Parliament, hoping to help GPs and individuals better recognise symptoms of the menopause.

BBC Wales Westminster correspondent Ione Wells asks should we change how we talk about "the change"?

