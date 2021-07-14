A man who lost his wife to Covid just weeks after catching it himself, has warned restrictions are being lifted too quickly across the UK.

Gwyn Tovey, 72, from Carmarthenshire, has been caring for his 94-year-old mother Betty, who also caught the virus and has dementia, while dealing with long Covid himself.

His wife Rita died just weeks after Gwyn picked up the virus in December.

Regarding lockdown easing across the UK, he asked: "Do we really know what we're doing? Is it one heck of a rush?"