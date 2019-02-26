A woman who was released from a Kuwaiti prison after being cleared off drug charges has said it is "such a relief" to have been reunited with her family.

Sara Assayed, 35, had been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Kuwait, where she lived and work, for alleged drug offences, but had her conviction overturned last month.

On Thursday, she landed at Heathrow Airport where she was met by her mother, Helen Conibear, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

Ms Conibear said it was "unbelievable to see her on British soil".