This is the moment an RNLI crew rescued a springer spaniel dog who went missing after going swimming in the sea.

Ollie disappeared for three hours, sparking the rescue operation near Porthcawl, Bridgend county.

The dog went for a paddle at Newton Point "but failed to return to shore, instead continuing to swim out to sea", said his rescuers.

He was eventually spotted three miles away (4.8km) at the base of a cliff at Southerndown, Vale of Glamorgan, on Saturday, just after 11:30 BST.

"We were delighted to find Ollie safe and well having been spotted and assisted by a kayaker who had been in the area," said Simon Emms from Porthcawl RNLI .

"He seemed very happy to see us and enjoyed his ride on the lifeboat back to Porthcawl."