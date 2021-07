A friend of a cricketer who died playing the game he loved has described his shock over the death.

Maqsood Anwar, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, was playing for Sully at their home pitch against Monkswood Cricket Club on Saturday afternoon.

It is thought the 44-year-old father of three had a heart attack.

“He was there stone cold and it’s just unbelievable to see him in that state," said long-time friend Zia Gehlan.