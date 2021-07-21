A man who had to flee his house during Swansea's riots earlier in the year, says witnessing the violence taught his son anger and hatred.

On 20 May, seven police officers were injured and cars wet set alight and sent freewheeling down a residential street in the Mayhill area.

The disturbance was condemned by First Minister Mark Drakeford as "completely unacceptable" and by Home Secretary Priti Patel as "disgraceful".

Adam Romain said his previously loving and calm son had become aggressive after witnessing the riot.