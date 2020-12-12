The Welsh Ambulance Service has urged people to take care in the hot weather as it faced the pressures of dealing with a “significant rise” in 999 calls.

Operations director, Lee Brooks, said it was important the public “help us to help them”.

He urged people to use sun cream and stay in the shade between 11:00 and 15:00.

The Met Office said temperatures could hit 32C (90F) in Wales on Wednesday.

BBC weather forecaster Sabrina Lee said: “When we have really high temperatures there can be heat related illnesses and, at times, deaths."