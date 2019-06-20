The heatwave has seen many people either heading for the beach or the shade.

But for some workers, there is no escaping the scorching temperatures.

"It just saps you of all your energy, you're constantly sweating," said scaffolder John Boland.

"The steel has been sat in the sun for quite a while, obviously it heats up and it gets really hot.

"It can burn your hands, it can burn your forearms, it can burn your neck if you're carrying things on your shoulders… it can be quite painful."

Welders in Carmarthenshire were also struggling.

"It's unbearable… it's 30C and we're welding, so it's a lot of heat," said one.