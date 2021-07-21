Welsh young farmers' clubs (YFCs) have seen their membership halve during a "tough" year, with the pandemic challenging the way they usually run.

Wales YFC has just over 4,000 members in a typical year - but that fell to just over 2,000 in 2020-2021.

Chairwoman Katie Davies said it was a worry but she believed clubs had a positive future with more members starting to return as Covid rules were eased.

The organisation hopes to hold more face-to-face events this summer.

Chloe Jones said the main reason she had not registered this year was Covid.

"I felt like even though the membership was the same price, I wasn't able to have the same experiences," she said.