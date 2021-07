Nurses have said they are disappointed to be offered a 3% pay rise, after a union asked for 12.5%.

NHS workers will receive the rise, which matches England's offer to NHS staff, backdated to April.

Unions have said they will ballot their members and are not ruling out strike action.

"Claps don't pay the bills," one nurse said.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she would be "very disappointed" if strikes took place.