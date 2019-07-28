Gardeners believe a saboteur is holding a grudge against following a spate of vandalism at an allotment.

Seven vegetable plots have been damaged with some allegedly sprayed with weed killer.

David Legge, 68, believes the mystery culprit is targeting the plots at Taff's Well, near Cardiff.

Now gardeners have set up their own CCTV cameras to try to protect their vegetables and fruit trees.

"I'm devastated. Why would anyone want to kill plants?" he said.