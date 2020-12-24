A man who suffered serious injuries when a car crashed into a packed pub beer garden said he is just "happy to be alive".

Darren George was left with leg fractures and ankle breaks at The Windsor Hotel's garden in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf on Thursday.

He was one of five pedestrians taken to hospital after a 79-year-old driver suffered what police said was a "medical episode" at the wheel.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr George told BBC Wales that the incident was "one of those freak things".