Matt Richards was so worried about lockdowns ruining his Olympic preparation, he had a small pool put in his garden to keep on training.

Now he has won gold in the freestyle relay for Team GB in almost world record time.

He and teammate Calum Jarvis were the first Welsh swimmers to win Olympic titles since 1912.

"We're just overwhelmed, just delighted for him, for the team - it's quite a surreal moment," his mother Amanda said.