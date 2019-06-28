“I felt weak, embarrassed, and I don’t deserve to be treated like that.”

This is how 26-year-old Callum Lea, from Cardiff, felt after being verbally and physically attacked because of his sexuality earlier this year.

It affected him so much he said he would feel more comfortable walking down a street alone rather than with his family and friends.

“I didn’t want them to see the abuse I go through every day,” he said.

Now, the Welsh government's LGBTQ+ action plan hopes to engage people from across the country in a bid to make sure LGBTQ+ people are “recognised and mainstreamed” across the public sector.

Callum said LGBTQ+ people "need to be part" of this conversation, in order to help improve their lives.