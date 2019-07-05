Welsh slate landscape crowned a World Heritage site

The slate landscape of north-west Wales has become Unesco's latest World Heritage Site.

On Wednesday it was made the UK's 32nd site on the prestigious list after the World Heritage Committee approved the bid.

In making the cut, it joins the likes of Egypt's Pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and the Grand Canyon.

Wales' bid leader Dafydd Wigley said: "This inscription is a source of great pride for our communities in north Wales and it's a celebration of our contribution to the world."

The landscapes of Snowdonia across Gwynedd were said to have "put roofs on the world" in the 19th Century, as slate from its quarries was exported around the globe.