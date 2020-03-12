Wild swimmer Angela Jones has weaved her way among the River Wye's reeds and fish for 35 years.

But the water lover, known as the "Wild Woman of the Wye", says she has seen a huge decline in its condition and has called for more fines for polluters and greater protection for all rivers.

Angela has now taken to swimming with a coffin in the river in Monmouth in order to highlight the issues of pollutants.

The Welsh government said it had spent millions of pounds improving water in Wales and 46% of rivers were "at good status".

Video by Max Evans