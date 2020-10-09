Music of black origin - otherwise known as MOBO - is recognised as a highly underrepresented genre in Wales.

This inspired a scheme to provide five young singers and producers the opportunity to be mentored by industry professionals.

Honey Sessions is a scheme that launches this summer and aims to inspire young songwriters, artists and producers who create hop hop, rap, grime, R’n’B and pop music in Wales.

Sizwe Chitiyo, 23, a musician and project consultant, said “it's something I've been dreaming of for years”.

“I've always wanted to create something for my community and genre.”

Cardiff-based singer Aleighcia Scott said it is nice to see platforms wanting to “change the face of Welsh music”.