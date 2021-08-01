Paula Craig is hoping to become the first person with a complete spinal cord injury to swim the English Channel without a wetsuit.

Ms Craig, 56, from Pembrokeshire, was working for the Metropolitan Police in London and was a marathon runner and triathlete when she was paralysed after being hit by a car while on her bike in 2001.

She is planning to swim the Channel as part of a relay team of six who will take turns to swim for an hour each.

"Some people think that your life's over," she said. "It doesn't matter whether you're disabled or not, but sometimes we think we can't do things.

"And you can just push yourself a little bit more and try and achieve things."