Not many politicians in the UK can say they used to ski to school.

But Wales' first Climate Change Minister Julie James did not have a typical childhood.

Canada, where she learnt her love of skiing, was home on several occasions, but also the USA, and on "one memorable occasion we went to Nenagh in County Tipperary in Ireland".

As well as a nomadic upbringing, her family boasts someone once dubbed "the Mozart of techno".

Her brother is renowned musician Aphex Twin, but is she a fan?

"Very much. Not all of it. Some of it's, I think Charlie Brooker once said, it was like being inside a CT scanner for an hour," she told the Walescast podcast.