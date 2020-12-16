A third Olympic medal for Hannah Mills was described as "absolutely insane" by her brother Richard.

He watched Mills, 33, from Cardiff, become the most successful female sailor in Olympic history when she won gold with Eilidh McIntyre in the 470 at Tokyo 2020.

They finished fifth in the medal race, but their earlier performances meant it was enough to hold off silver medallists Poland and France in bronze.

Mills, one of Team GB's flag bearers at the opening ceremony, won gold in the class in Rio and silver at London 2012.

Her family gathered in Cardiff to watch the race on Wednesday and mum Fiona said she could not wait to hug her daughter, adding: "They've worked so hard."