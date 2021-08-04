A pioneering smartphone app is being used to monitor cardiac patients in north Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has teamed-up with healthtech company Huma to assess and monitor people's conditions via their phones.

The Welsh government-funded pilot programme aims to track any changes in a patient's health or response to medication through the technology.

Evan Dobson, who is taking part in a 12-week trial of the app, admitted to being "sceptical" at first but now insists it is the "most valuable" app he has on his phone.