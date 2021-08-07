Most Covid rules in Wales - but not all - have been lifted with Wales moving into alert level zero.

From 06:00 BST on Saturday, there are no limits on indoor gatherings, and social distancing - which has been with us for more than 17 months - is no longer required.

Face masks are still needed in most public indoor places like buses and trains but not in pubs, restaurants or schools.

Prof John Parkinson, of Bangor University, said some behaviour learnt during the pandemic might last for some time, while old habits from before will certainly return.