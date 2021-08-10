A woman has criticised the hospital care her late mother received following the publication of a watchdog's report.

Charlotte Finlay's mother, Ann Jones, 69, of Rhyl, died in August 2019 with bowel cancer.

The Public Services Ombudsman found complications after surgery were not properly identified and weight loss blamed on psychological factors, rather than the pain of a bowel obstruction.

"She should not have suffered for nine months in that pain," said Ms Finlay.

"There should have been more done."

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has apologised to Mrs Jones' family