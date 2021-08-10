Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price has received a hero's welcome back to her hometown.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly county - where she was raised by her grandparents - to congratulate her on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old became the first Welsh fighter to win an Olympic boxing gold medal when she beat China's Li Qian in the women's middleweight final at the Tokyo games.

Speaking about the reaction, she said: "I honestly didn't imagine coming home to this.

"I didn't expect this many people, it's insane."