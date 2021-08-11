Trolling of women in politics 'worrying'

Trolling towards female politicians has a "nasty, misogynistic element", Wales' former education minister has said.

Kirsty Williams said death threats she received were dealt with quickly, but she had felt unable to keep her family safe from social media trolling.

The ex-politician told BBC Walescast it makes it particularly difficult for women in politics.

She said: "For too many of my colleagues now now they're simply priced-in that is the price they've got to pay for doing the job they want to do and it's got harder and harder."