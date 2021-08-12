A retired primary school teacher who "made up" stories for his classes in the 1970s has finally had them published after nearly 50 years.

Keith Godwin, who taught at Cwmcarn Primary School in Caerphilly county, said: "I made them up out of my head and I used to just tell them at the end of the day.

"The trouble was I enjoyed reading them as much as they enjoyed hearing them."

One former pupil said he had been searching for the stories online over the years, hoping they had been published, calling them "the highlight of the school day".

After getting in touch with former pupils via Facebook, one took it upon themself to type them out so the stories could finally be printed.