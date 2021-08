GCSE students have been celebrating their results after top grades increased for the second year in a row.

A and A* grades made up 28.7% of those awarded, compared with 18.4% when exams were last held in 2019.

Elin got 12 A* grades at Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph.

The 16-year-old said: “I feel so overwhelmed. It’s made my hard work worth it.”