A Hollywood-style sign has been erected in Wrexham - and it's still a mystery as to who put it up.

The sign, similar to its world famous counterpart in Los Angeles, was spotted on the slag heap at Bersham Bank colliery tip, near Rhostyllen.

Social media users have speculated the sign is linked to Wrexham AFC's new owners, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Rob McElhenney.

But Wrexham says, so far as they are aware, it has nothing to do with the club.