Areas of Wales with links to Stonehenge have been "damaged", as tourism to the spots increases.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park said many people had been drawn to the historic monuments in the Preseli hills after a BBC documentary linked them to the famous site in Wiltshire.

Since then, fires have been lit on the site, traffic has caused issues and people have tried to take rocks.

Community archaeologist Tomos Jones said: "We do want people to come and enjoy these monuments, but go and visit them and then it's as if you never were there."